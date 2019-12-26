Injuries: Eagles TE Zach Ertz (ribs) to miss practice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz continues to deal with a rib injury.

Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Ertz would sit out of practice but noted the tight end is progressing in the hopes of playing in Sunday's season finale against the New York Giants.

Ertz suffered the rib injury in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys after a crushing first-half hit. The tight end exited for a stretch of the contest but returned to close out the game.

Pederson said he hopes Ertz gets cleared for contact at some point this week so that they can test out the injury before Sunday. The coach added pain tolerance could be the deciding factor in whether Ertz could play.

In better news for Philadelphia, Pederson said that running back Jordan Howard is meeting with doctors today in hopes he's cleared for contact. The RB hasn't played since Nov. 3 due to a shoulder injury. If Howard is cleared, the Eagles would have a dynamic combo at running back with rookie Miles Sanders becoming the focal point of the offense in recent weeks. Sanders is expected to remain the lead back even if Howard returns.

The Eagles travel to face the Giants Sunday. A win would clinch the NFC East title for Philly.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

» Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix and wideout Ryan Switzer were both placed on the Reserve/Injured; Designated For Return List.

» Dallas Cowboys quarterback Jason Garrett said quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) will be limited in practice, "if he does anything at all." Prescott officially was listed as a DNP for Wednesday's session, and largey sat out practice last week before starting in the Cowboys' 17-9 loss to the Eagles.