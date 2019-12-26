Packers 'understand what's at stake' in Week 17

It all sits in front of the Green Bay Packers: A first-round bye, a potential No. 1 seed, a path to forcing the NFC playoffs to come through Lambeau Field in January.

First, first-year coach Matt LaFleur must make sure his team avoids a dreaded letdown against the lowly Detroit Lions in Week 17 after clinching the NFC North title with Monday's dominant performance on the road in Minnesota.

"That's the emphasis, but I think our guys understand what's at stake," LaFleur said this week, via the team's official website. "This game has huge implications. You get that bye you're automatically one round further in the playoffs, and certainly we'd love for every game to come through Lambeau."

A win provides the Packers a first-round bye. A win coupled with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks earns Green Bay the No. 1 overall seed.

All Green Bay must do is not lay an egg versus a Lions team vying for the No. 2 spot in the 2020 NFL Draft, losers of eight straight games, and starting a backup quarterback's backup. After beating fellow division rivals Chicago and Minnesota in back-to-back weeks to set up Sunday's showdown in Detroit, LaFleur isn't worried about his team coming out flat with a bye on the line.

"They have the right mentality," LaFleur said. "You have to get your mind right for that and our guys have done that."

Earning a win in Week 17 automatically gives the Packers a first-round bye and would provide Aaron Rodgers' squad its first 13-win season since 2011 (15-1). A victory would also tie LaFleur for third-most wins in NFL history for a rookie coach with the 49ers' Jim Harbaugh (2011) and Steve Mariucci (1997), and behind only the Colts' Jim Caldwell (14 in 2009) and San Francisco's George Seifert (14 in 1989).

"Winning's fun. There's nothing like it," LaFleur said. "Just a bunch of high-character guys that care about one another, and they have fun going into games and battling for each other, and I think it really is infectious. These guys are having a ball and I think it can elevate their play."