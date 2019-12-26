Derek Carr on Marshawn's return: 'Wish it was with us'

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is glad to see old friend Marshawn Lynch back in the NFL but wishes the running back's return was with a different former team.

"I wish it was with us," Carr said this week, via East Bay Times. "I miss that guy, but it's good to see him back. ... I love Marshawn."

Lynch signed with Seattle earlier this week after the playoff-bound Seahawks were decimated by injury at the running back position. The team placed both Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) on injured reserve. Running back Rashaad Penny was already on IR.

Before rejoining his former Super Bowl-winning team, Lynch was last seen handing out tequila shots in a parking lot outside the Oakland Coliseum, commiserating with Raiders fans over the team's final game in his hometown city two weeks ago.

Perhaps if the Raiders had more than shoot-the-moon odds at making the postseason, Beast Mode's return could have been with his former Raiders squad. If Oakland were in position for the playoffs already, it would have likely meant Josh Jacobs was healthy and dominating, so would Lynch even need to consider a return at that time?

Lynch hasn't played a game since Oct. 14, 2018, with the Raiders, going on IR after a game in London versus Seattle.

Despite the more than 435-day layoff, Carr knows Beast Mode will be ready to rock in Seattle.

"He's been working really hard to get ready, just in case..." Carr said. "I didn't know he was going to come back and play football, talking to him. But he's back, and that's a good thing for football."

With Seattle needing a win against San Francisco to earn a playoff bye potentially, Lynch's return will include immediately leaping into a high-leverage situation.