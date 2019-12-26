Would Sean Payton sit Saints starters? 'Absolutely no'

Like all teams heading into Week 17, the New Orleans Saints are a little banged up. Quarterback Drew Brees and receiver Michael Thomas were among those listed as limited Wednesday on the team's practice report.

Despite the late-season nicks, head coach Sean Payton insisted he won't be resting players for Sunday's final regular-season battle.

"No, no, no, no, no, no. Absolutely no," Payton said, via ESPN's Mike Triplett. "We're still playing for the 1-, 2- or 3-seed."

That's seven Nos, for those counting.

It's factual that the Saints can finish with any of the top three seeds, but where they end up is largely out of their hands. Payton's NFC South-winning squad is locked into no lower than the No. 3 seed.

New Orleans must beat the 5-10 Carolina Panthers to have a shot at the top spot, but also need a Green Bay Packers loss and a San Francisco 49ers defeat to take the No. 1 seed.

If the Packers beat the lowly Detroit Lions, losers of eight straight games, the Saints' outcome matters naught. If Green Bay wins, New Orleans is the No. 2 seed if the 49ers lose to Seattle. If the Niners beat the Seahawks and the Packers win, the Saints finish No. 3, behind San Francisco and Green Bay.

With both the Packers and Saints playing in the 1 p.m. ET slot Sunday, Payton could scoreboard watch, and if Green Bay is walloping Detroit, he could decide to yank his starters midway through what at that point would be a truly meaningless game for New Orleans.