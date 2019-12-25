NFL's most disappointing team in 2019? Browns, Rams, Chargers flopped

Christmas is here! But not everyone's feeling the holiday cheer. Some NFL organizations sit here in the final week of the regular season, feeling like the entire 2019 campaign has been a big, fat lump of coal in the stocking. This raises one obvious question ...
Which team has experienced the most disappointing season?
Rams suffered a major Super Bowl hangoverNo team had higher expectations than the reigning NFC champs. Sean McVay's squad returned all of its firepower from last season's Super Bowl squad and had every intention of returning to the big game. It looked good early on, when Los Angeles started 3-0, but then the wheels started to fall off. From Todd Gurley's limited use to Jared Goff's inconsistency to a major shuffle within the defense, L.A. struggled in many ways to recapture last year's dominance. In fact, the Rams not only failed to repeat their magical 2018 campaign, but they missed the playoffs entirely.
Browns didn't even come close to living up to the hypeThe Cleveland Browns were hyped all offseason, and rightfully so, after they traded for megastar Odell Beckham Jr., signed dynamic RB Kareem Hunt and gave the head-coaching keys to Freddie Kitchens, who had enjoyed success as the interim offensive coordinator down the stretch in 2018. So many people had the Browns going deep in the playoffs, but they failed to show up week after week. All we have now? Baker Mayfield's excuses. It feels like Cleveland is back to square one.
Falcons couldn't take advantage of QB issues across the rest of the NFC SouthI could chose a number of teams here, but the one that sticks out most is the Atlanta Falcons. The rest of the NFC South had serious issues at the game's most important position -- with Drew Brees and Cam Newton suffering injuries, and Jameis Winston being outrageously inconsistent from one snap to the next -- seemingly paving a path to the promised land for Matt Ryan and the Falcons. But that just wasn't the case, with Atlanta tumbling to irrelevancy before Halloween.
Although Dan Quinn's squad is finishing strong, it's too little too late. The Falcons won one of their first eight games. ONE! With all of that talent, I'm not sure how that's possible.
One last title push for the Rivers-led Chargers? Not exactly ...The Los Angeles Chargers took a huge step forward in 2018, going 12-4 and advancing to the Divisional Round. It felt like Philip Rivers would make that final push for a ring in 2019. But nothing about the Chargers clicked this year.
First, it was Melvin Gordon's holdout. Then injuries to key defensive players like Derwin James. And finally, Rivers turned in his worst -- and most reckless -- season in years. The Bolts went from well-rounded contenders to 5-10 cellar-dwellers. Tough year all around.
What on earth happened to the NFL's preseason darling?There are a few options, but the one true answer has to be the Cleveland Browns. They brought in so much offensive talent and had the pieces to really contend -- not only in the AFC North, but in the entire AFC and NFL. The Browns fell flat early and never seemed to find their way. Maybe there were too many stars on one unit. All I know is Cleveland is far from the team we all envisioned in training camp.