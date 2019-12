NFL's most disappointing team in 2019? Browns, Rams, Chargers flopped

Falcons couldn't take advantage of QB issues across the rest of the NFC South

I could chose a number of teams here, but the one that sticks out most is the Atlanta Falcons . The rest of the NFC South had serious issues at the game's most important position -- with Drew Brees and Cam Newton suffering injuries, and Jameis Winston being outrageously inconsistent from one snap to the next -- seemingly paving a path to the promised land for Matt Ryan and the Falcons . But that justthe case, with Atlanta tumbling to irrelevancy before Halloween.Although Dan Quinn's squad is finishing strong, it's too little too late. The Falcons won one of their first eight games. ONE! With all of that talent, I'm not sure how that's possible.