Robert Griffin III on starting: It's about the team not me

Despite Lamar Jackson wanting to play in Sunday's season finale against the Steelers, the Ravens decided to sit their starting quarterback.

They have the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage through the 2019 postseason locked up which gives Robert Griffin III his first start since 2016.

"I'm healthy, and I've learned a lot," Griffin said, according to the team's website. "To be in the position I've been in the past two years, you can either be upset about it and don't work or you're upset about it and you work. And I worked through it."

Starting this Sunday allows RG3 the chance to prove that he can be a leading man in the league again.

"It will be a great opportunity for him," coach John Harbaugh said. "I fully expect him to make the most of it and play a very good football game."

Besides running back Mark Ingram, safety Earl Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda and defensive end Brandon Williams, Baltimore will have the majority of their starters on the field. Everyone knows this is a big moment for RG3, but he wants to keep the focus on the team and not on him.

"This game's not about me. It's about the team," Griffin said. "Those guys in front of me, those guys going out there with me every play are looking to play at a high level, looking to go out and execute. So, I'm not going to make this game about me."

Ironically the last time RG3 started was against the Steelers this 2016 season finle when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He finished that game with 29 of 40 attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked four times and fumbled twice and lost one. Baltimore fans hope this weekend's outcome will be different from that time, and RG3 helps the Ravens finish out the season with their 12th consecutive win.

"I wouldn't be here without the Ravens giving me an opportunity last year. So, I'm very thankful, very grateful. But I'm not looking at that stuff. We're just trying to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers."