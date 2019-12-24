DDFP: Christmas Eve "N IF L" special!

Dave Dameshek is joined on the Stage 5 set alongside Handsome Hank for this Christmas Eve N If L special! After opening the show with some Christmas caroling (2:05) and discussion about the best holiday treats the duo talks about three brand new N-If-L's. They start with what if the Chicago Bears drafted Deshaun Watson over Mitch Trubisky (12:57), what if the Bengals selected Lamar Jackson at pick #21 (23:49) and what if Alshon Jeffery caught the pass vs the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFC Divisional round instead of letting it become an interception (37:05)?

