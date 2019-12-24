Chris Harris uncertain about his future with Broncos

Chris Harris successfully held out for more money in 2019.

It might be his last year in Denver.

Harris spoke with reporters Tuesday, and naturally, his future came up in conversation. Harris' deal expires after this season, and at 30 years old as a senior member of a younger Broncos team, it's possible he finds employment elsewhere.

"I'm so thankful to the Broncos," Harris said, via Denver 7's Troy Renck. "I've had a great nine years here. Whatever happens, happens, but I'm just focusing on finishing here strong and doing whatever I can to go into the game with a clear mind and play the best I can."

Harris has recorded 54 tackles, six passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble in 2019. But he ranks 40th in coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, which places him near the midpoint of all starting corners in the NFL. That grade is still solid, of course, yet ranks as his worst in his career. Last season he posted an 84.4, and three seasons ago, he broke 90 for the third time in his nine-year career.

Those numbers are still worth a starting-caliber salary, but not quite what Harris is making. Harris earns the 12th-highest annual salary among all corners in the NFL, per Over The Cap, but his initial salary of $8.9 million (scheduled to be paid out before his new deal bumped it up) matches his play more closely.

NFL teams are investing in quality corners, thanks to the league continuing to shift more toward the pass. A lockdown corner is nearly as valuable as a cornerstone left tackle. But Harris is not quite that.

He'll still be a sought-after talent on a short-term contract, though. Denver is projected to have roughly $67.5 million in space next season, well balanced between offense and defense. It seems more likely GM John Elway elects to go younger at the position, though the Broncos have the necessary space to retain Harris if they can see eye-to-eye on a fair salary.

Check back in March, when we'll learn if 2019 really was the last of Harris as a Bronco.