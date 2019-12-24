Injuries: Maurkice Pouncey will not play vs. Ravens

The Steelers need to win to get into the playoffs, but they'll have to do it without a key player.

Two-time All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey will not play against the Baltimore Ravens due to a knee injury, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday. He added that he doesn't know if Pouncey's injury is something that could prevent him from playing if the Steelers make the playoffs.

Running back James Conner's thigh injury also makes his status uncertain heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the 13-2 Ravens.

Pouncey has already missed two games due to suspension and was knocked out of Sunday's loss to the Jets due to the knee injury. Pittsburgh dealt with snap consistency problems after Pouncey's departure.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday:

» The Philadelphia Eagles have waived running back Jay Ajayi and placed cornerback Ronald Darby on Reserve/Injured. Darby suffered a grade 2 hip flexor strain that should have him fine and ready in about 4 weeks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport via an informed source. Rapoport added that he won't need surgery and that it was moreso a timing issue that led to him being placed on IR.

The team also announced that they signed tight end Richard Rodgers and promoted receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to the active roster.

» Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will practice Tuesday, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury, who said an MRI on Murray's injured leg revealed he tweaked his hamstring.

» The Cleveland Browns have placed running back Dontrell Hilliard on IR and, in a corresponding move, signed guard Colby Gossett from the practice squad.

» The Washington Redskins have placed cornerback Quinton Dunbar and cornerback Danny Johnson on the reserve/injured list.