Texans designate J.J. Watt (torn pec) to return off IR

For a moment, it only seemed like a possibility but now that chance is closer to becoming reality: J.J. Watt is nearing a return.

Nearly two months after a torn pectoral cut the Houston Texans star defensive end's season short, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the Texans are officially designating Watt to return off injured reserve.

Earlier this month, Rapoport noted the chance that Watt, who was placed on IR October 30 after being injured against the Raiders in Week 8, could return to the Houston lineup in time for the postseason. This latest development is a big step towards making that wish come true.

