 

 

 

Who is the Week 16 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

Print
  • By NFL.com
More Columns >

In Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES


Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The quarterback completed 28 of 42 attempts (66.7 percent) for 352 yards, 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 132.1 passer rating in a 41-35 overtime win over the Washington Redskins.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

The running back had 156 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 77 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Hunter Renfrow, Oakland Raiders

The wide receiver had seven receptions for 107 yards (15.3 avg.) and a touchdown in a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dre'Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

The defensive end had four tackles and a career-high two sacks in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

Derick Roberson, Tennessee Titans

The linebacker recorded his first two career sacks -- both on third down -- against the New Orleans Saints.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0