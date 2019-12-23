Who is the Week 16 Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Daniel Jones, New York Giants The quarterback completed 28 of 42 attempts (66.7 percent) for 352 yards, 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 132.1 passer rating in a 41-35 overtime win over the Washington Redskins.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles The running back had 156 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 77 receiving) and a rushing touchdown in a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Hunter Renfrow, Oakland Raiders The wide receiver had seven receptions for 107 yards (15.3 avg.) and a touchdown in a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dre'Mont Jones, Denver Broncos The defensive end had four tackles and a career-high two sacks in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions.