Quarterback finalists announced for NFL All-Time Team

The NFL is revealing the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history. Every Friday night at 8 p.m. ET through Dec. 27, NFL Network will announce the latest members of the All-Time Team during a one-hour special hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring Bill Belichick and Cris Collinsworth.

Below are the 22 quarterback finalists for the All-Time Team. Joe Montana and Tom Brady already have been named to the All-Time Team, while the other eight quarterbacks will be revealed this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network:

Troy Aikman (1989-2000)

2006 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Cowboys with 1st overall pick of 1989 draft. Was NFL's winningest starting QB of 1990s (90 wins)... Held or tied 47 Dallas passing records at retirement. Was 1st Cowboys QB with 3 straight 3,000-yard seasons, 1995-1997... Led Cowboys to 3 Super Bowl championships, 1992-1993, 1995... Named Super Bowl XXVII MVP in Cowboys' win vs. Bills (273 pass yards, 4 pass TD in 52-17 win)... Topped NFL with 69.1 completion pct, 1993... Earned 6 consecutive Pro Bowl selections, 1991-1996 seasons... Named NFL Man of Year, 1997... Born November 21, 1966, in West Covina, California.

Sammy Baugh (1937-1952)

1963 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Redskins in 1st round (6th overall pick) of 1937 draft... Elite passer who sparked offensive revolution... Split career between QB, tailback, punter... Led league in passer rating, punting avg, defensive INT in 1943... Topped NFL in passing 6 times (T-1st all-time), completion pct 7 times (2nd), pass yards 4 times (T-4th), pass TD twice... Led Redskins to 2 NFL titles, 1937, 1942... 6-time Pro Bowl selection, 1938-1942, 1951... 4-time 1st-team All-Pro (5th-most in NFL history among QB)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1940s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Born March 17, 1914, in Temple, Texas.

Terry Bradshaw (1970-1983)

1989 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Steelers as 1st overall pick of 1970 draft. Strong-armed leader of Steelers teams that won 8 division titles, 4 Super Bowl championships (T-2nd most among QB)... 2-time Super Bowl MVP (SB XIII, XIV)... Won NFL Most Valuable Player award, 1978... Led or ranked T-1st in NFL in pass TD, 1978, 1983... Held Super Bowl records at retirement in pass yards (932), pass TD (9); owned playoff records in pass yards (3,833), pass TD (30)... Earned 3 career Pro Bowl selections... 1978 1st-team All-Pro. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Born September 2, 1948, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Tom Brady (2000-Present)

Selected by Patriots in 6th round of 2000 draft... Winningest QB in NFL history; only QB with 200+ regular-season wins (218)... NFL-high 30 postseason wins... Patriots have never had losing season with Brady as starter (since 2001), winning 16 division titles, most by any QB... NFL-record 6-time Super Bowl champion, 4-time SB MVP. Entering Week 16, ranks 2nd all-time in pass yards (74,079), 2nd in pass TD (538), 6th in passer rating (97.0)... Has won 3 NFL MVP awards, made 14 Pro Bowls (tied for most in NFL history)... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro. Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California.

Drew Brees (2001-Present)

Selected by Chargers in 2nd round (32nd overall pick) of 2001 draft... Entering Week 16, NFLâs all-time leader in pass yards (76,577), completion pct (67.5), completions (6,792)... Has had 5,000+ pass yards a record 5 times (no other QB has done more than once)... Has ranked 1st or T-1st in pass yards 7 times (most in NFL history)... One of 8 QBs with 7 pass TD in a game... Super Bowl XLIV MVP in Saints' win vs Colts... 2-time NFL Offensive Player of Year, 2008, 2011... 12 career Pro Bowls (3rd-most by QB all-time)... 2006 1st-team All-Pro. Walter Payton Man of Year, 2006... Born January 15, 1979, in Austin, Texas.

John Elway (1983-1998)

2004 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Colts with 1st overall pick of 1983 draft by Colts, immediately traded to Broncos... Ranked 2nd in pass yards (51,475), 3rd in pass TD (300) at time of retirement... One of 10 QB in NFL history with 50,000+ pass yards. Won Most Valuable Player award, 1987... Led Broncos to 5 Super Bowl appearances (2nd-most by QB), winning SB XXXII, XXXIII... Broncos' all-time leader in pass yards, pass TD, completions, attempts, QB wins... 9 Pro Bowl selections (T-6th all-time among QB)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... NFL Man of Year award winner, 1992... Born June 28, 1960, in Port Angeles, Washington.

Brett Favre (1991-2010)

2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Falcons in 2nd round (33rd overall pick) of 1991 draft; traded to Packers after rookie season... 4th all-time in pass yards (71,838) & pass TD (508), T-2nd in QB wins (186) -- retired as NFL leader in each category... Made record 297 straight starts at QB, Only player with 3 straight NFL MVP awards, 1995-1997... NFL-best 18 career 3,000-yard seasons... Had pass TD in NFL-record 20 straight playoff games... 11 career Pro Bowls (4th among QB)... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1990s... Born October 10, 1969 in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Dan Fouts (1973-1987)

1993 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Chargers in 3rd round (64th overall pick) of 1973 draft... Helped transform Chargers into 3-time AFC West champs... Powered "Air Coryell" passing attack that led NFL in total offense 5 times in 6-season span, 1980-1983, 1985... Led Chargers to top scoring offense 3 times, 1981-1982, 1985... Was 3rd NFL player to record 40,000+ pass yards, 1st to post 4,000+ in season, 1979... Led NFL in pass yards a record 4 consecutive seasons, 1979-1982... 6 Pro Bowls, including 5 straight from 1979-1983 seasons... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Born June 10, 1951, in San Francisco, California.

Otto Graham (1946-1955)

1965 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Lions in 1st round (4th overall pick) of 1944 draft... Led Browns to division/league title game in all 10 seasons, winning 7 times -- with 3 NFL titles, 1950, 1954-1955... NFL career record 8.6 yards/pass attempt... Career .810 win pct as starter, best in NFL history (min. 50 starts)... Dominant in NFL title game wins in 1950 (4 pass TD), 1954 (3 pass TD, 3 rush TD), 1955 (2 pass TD, 2 rush TD)... 5 Pro Bowls... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro (tied for most among QB)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Born December 6, 1921, in Waukegan, Illinois.

Bobby Layne (1948-1962)

1967 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bears in 1st round (3rd overall pick) of 1948 draft... Led Lions to 3 NFL titles in 1950s (1952-1953, 1957)... Exceptional leader in the clutch, credited by many for inventing "2-minute drill"... Threw game-winning pass TD in final minutes of 1953 NFL title game win... Retired as pro football's all-time leader in pass yards (26,768), pass TD (198)... Led NFL in pass yards in consecutive seasons, 1950-1951... Made 6 Pro Bowls... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born December 19, 1926, in Santa Anna, Texas.

Sid Luckman (1939-1950)

1965 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Bears in 1st round (2nd overall pick) of 1939 draft... College star tailback who became NFL's 1st great T-formation QB... Led Bears to 4 NFL championships in 12 seasons... Spearheaded biggest blowout in league history in 73-0 win vs. Redskins in 1940 NFL title game... Threw 5 pass TD in 1943 NFL championship game... One of 8 QBs with 7 pass TD in a game, while simultaneously posting NFL's first 400-yard passing game... 3 career Pro Bowl selections... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro (T-3rd most in NFL history among QB)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1950s... Born November 21, 1916, in Brooklyn, New York.

Peyton Manning (1998-2015)

Selected by Colts with 1st overall pick of 1998 draft... NFL-record 5-time NFL MVP... Entering Week 15, NFL's career leader in pass TD (539)... Had 4,000+ pass yards a record 14 times... Set NFL single-season records for pass yards (5,477), pass TD (55)... One of 8 QBs with 7 pass TD in a game... Only starting QB to win Super Bowls with 2 franchises... Super Bowl XLI MVP in Colts' win... 2-time NFL Offensive Player of Year, 2004, 2013... Made 14 Pro Bowls (tied for NFL record at any position)... 7-time 1st-team All-Pro (one of only 2 QBs to do so)... Named to NFL All-Decade Team for 2000s... Born March 24, 1976, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dan Marino (1983-1999)

2005 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Dolphins in 1st round (27th overall pick) in 1983 draft... Retired as most prolific passer in NFL history, leading in completions (4,967), attempts (8,358), pass yards (61,361), pass TD (420)... Still ranks 5th in pass yards & pass TD all-time, ranks 6th in QB wins (147)... Was 1st player with 5,000 pass yards in single season (5,084) while throwing then-record 48 pass TD, 1984... Named 1984 NFL MVP... Topped NFL in completions league-record 6 times... 9 Pro Bowl selections (T-6th all-time among QB)... 1st-team All-Pro in 3 straight seasons, 1984-1986... Named NFL Man of Year, 1998... Born September 15, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Joe Montana (1979-1994)

2000 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by 49ers in 3rd round (82nd overall pick) of 1979 draft... Master of comebacks, nicknamed "Joe Cool." Led 49ers to 4 Super Bowl titles in 1980s (T-2nd most among QB), winning Super Bowl MVP 3 times (2nd-most)... Orchestrated 92-yard winning drive, throwing TD with :08 left in SB XXIII... Back-to-back NFL MVP awards, 1989-1990... Highest-rated passer in SB history (127.8, with 11 pass TD, 0 INT)... Made 8 career Pro Bowls... 3-time 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1980s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Born June 11, 1956, in New Eagle, Pennsylvania.

Joe Namath (1965-1977)

1985 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Jets with 1st overall pick in 1965 AFL Draft... Became 1st true celebrity star QB and AFL icon... 2-time AFL Player of Year, 1968-1969... Backed up famous "guarantee" of victory by engineering stunning 16-7 upset of Colts in Super Bowl III, AFL's 1st win vs. NFL team... Became 1st professional QB to record 4,000+ pass yards in single season (4,007 in 1967)... Remains Jets' all-time leading passer (27,663 pass yards)... Elected to 4 AFL All-Star Games, 1 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl... 1968 1st-team All-Pro... Named to AFL's All-Time Team... Born May 31, 1943, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Aaron Rodgers (2005-Present)

Selected by Packers in 1st round (24th overall pick) of 2005 draft... 2-time NFL MVP, 2011, 2014... Entering Week 16, ranks as NFL's all-time highest-rated passer (102.9) with career record for lowest INT pct (1.4)... 7-time 4,000-yard passer (T-6th most in NFL history)... One of 4 QBs ever to throw 40+ pass TD twice, 2011, 2016... Owns NFL single-season record for highest passer rating (122.5), 2011... Set NFL record for most consecutive passes without INT (402), 2018... Named Super Bowl XLV MVP in Packers' win vs Steelers... Has earned 7 career Pro Bowls selections... 2-time 1st-team All-Pro... Born December 2, 1983, in Chico, California.

Bart Starr (1956-1971)

1977 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Packers in 17th round of 1956 draft... Known as precision passer, poised leader, classic field general... Led Packers to 5 NFL titles -- including wins in each of first 2 Super Bowls... Only starting QB to win 3 straight NFL championships, 1965-1967... Named MVP in Super Bowls I, II... Won NFL MVP award, 1966... Owns NFL playoff record for career passer rating (104.8), 9-1 record in postseason... Led NFL in passer rating 3 times, 1962, 1964, 1966... Earned 4 career Pro Bowl selections... 1966 1st-team All-Pro... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Born January 9, 1934, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Roger Staubach (1969-1979)

1985 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Cowboys in 10th round of 1964 draft... 1963 Heisman Trophy winner at Navy... Noted for last-minute heroics, guided Dallas to 4 Super Bowl appearances, including 2 titles (SB VI, XII)... Named Super Bowl VI MVP (2 pass TD, 115.9 passer rating)... One of 6 QBs ever to start 4 Super Bowls... Retired as highest-rated passer in NFL history (83.4)... Led NFL in passer rating 4 times (T-3rd all-time), 1971, 1973, 1978-1979... Earned 6 Pro Bowl selections, including in each of last 5 years, 1975-1979 seasons. Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1970s... Named NFL Man of Year, 1978... Born February 5, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fran Tarkenton (1961-1978)

1986 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Vikings in 3rd round (29th overall pick) of 1961 draft... Exciting, elusive scrambler out of pocket... Became almost instant star with 4 pass TD in 1st career game... Moved to Giants (1967), back to Vikings (1972) in stunning trades... Retired as NFL all-time leader in pass attempts (6,467), completions (3,686), pass yards (47,003), pass TD (342)... Led NFL QBs in rush yards (3,674) at retirement... Steered Vikings to 3 Super Bowl appearances in 1970s... Won NFL MVP award, 1975... Earned 9 Pro Bowl selections (T-6th all-time among QB)... 1975 1st-team All-Pro. Born February 3, 1940, in Richmond, Virginia.

Johnny Unitas (1956-1973)

1979 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Steelers in 9th round of 1955 draft; signed with Colts after being cut... Led Colts to 2 NFL titles, 1958-1959, plus 2 SB appearances, winning SB V... 3-time NFL MVP, 1959 (co-winner), 1964, 1967... Retired as NFL leader in pass yards (40,239), pass TD (290)... Threw 1+ pass TD in 47 straight games, NFL mark that stood for 52 years... 10 Pro Bowls (5th all-time by QB)... 5-time 1st-team All-Pro (T-3rd most in NFL by QB)... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team for 1960s... Member of NFL's 75th Anniversary Team... Named NFL Man of Year, 1970. Born May 7, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Norm Van Brocklin (1949-1960)

1971 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Rams in 4th round of 1949 draft... 2-time NFL champion as starting QB, 1951, 1960... Threw game-winning 73-yard pass TD for Rams in 1951 NFL championship game... In final season, won NFL MVP award in leading Eagles to NFL title, 1960... Led league in passer rating twice (T-6th most in NFL history)... Owns NFL single-game record with 554 pass yards, Week 1, 1951... Ranks 3rd in NFL history in career yards per attempt (8.16)... 9 Pro Bowl selections (T-6th all-time among QB)... 1960 1st-team All-Pro... Born March 15, 1926, in Eagle Butte, South Dakota.

Steve Young (1985-1999)

2005 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee... Selected by Buccaneers in 1st round of 1984 supplemental draft; traded to 49ers, 1987... 3-time Super Bowl champion with 49ers, once as starter, 1994 season... Named SB XXIX MVP after posting SB record 6 pass TD... One of 8 players to win multiple NFL MVP awards, 1992, 1994... Retired as NFL's highest-rated passer all-time (96.8)... Set then-NFL mark with 112.8 passer rating, 1994... Led NFL in passer rating 6 times (tied for NFL record)... Earned 7 consecutive Pro Bowl berths from 1992-1998 seasons... 3 consecutive 1st-team All-Pro selections, 1992-1994... Born October 11, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah.