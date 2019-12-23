Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to miss multiple weeks

Mason Rudolph returned to get the Pittsburgh Steelers back into the game Sunday against the New York Jets, but the shoulder injury that knocked him out later will cost him significant time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Rudolph will be out multiple weeks, per a source informed of the situation.

The injury means Devlin Hodges will start against the Ravens with Paxton Lynch the backup. If the Steelers make the playoffs, Rudolph is not expected to be available, Rapoport added.

Rudolph entered Sunday's game in the second quarter trailing 10-0 and battled the Steelers to a 10-10 tie. The shoulder injury, however, forced Hodges back into the game, and the offense went back in the tank as Pittsburgh fell, 16-10.

Duck Hodges has struggled mightily in recent weeks as the Steelers' playoff hopes hang in the balance. In six drives with Duck in Sunday's game, the Steelers' offense generated zero points, and Hodges earned 4.9 yards per attempt and a 37.0 passer rating with two INTs.

Needing a win against Baltimore and a Tennessee loss -- or a loss coupled with a Titans loss, an Indianapolis win and Oakland loss, or PIT beats OAK on strength of victories -- the Steelers' playoff dreams are back in Duck's hands. If he struggles early against a Ravens team with nothing to play for, it will be interesting to see whether Mike Tomlin gives Lynch a shot with the playoffs on the line.

In other Steelers news, running back James Conner told reporters he had an MRI on his quad injury, which he sustained on his final carry. He is unsure of his status as he awaits the results but said something didn't feel right following the fateful play.