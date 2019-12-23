Dwayne Haskins to undergo MRI on high-ankle sprain

Dwayne Haskins exited Washington's Week 16 loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury, and it looks like it might end his season prematurely.

Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain based on initial analysis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Haskins will undergo an MRI and other tests Monday to be sure, Rapoport added, but there's no indication if Haskins' wish to play in Week 17 will come true.

Haskins suffered the injury on the first play of the third quarter against the Giants, leaving with a line of 12-of-15 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Case Keenum replaced him, helping the Redskins reach overtime before ultimately falling, but before Haskins left, he'd shown a handful of fresh signs he's starting to put it together in the pocket.

Haskins climbed and escaped the pocket to toss an early touchdown to Steven Sims and led another scoring drive later in the half, building on a Week 15 effort in which he posted a 121.3 passer rating by improving to 143.2 before his early departure.

Haskins needn't rush back, though, in a season that means little else than developmental reps at this point. Haskins said afterward owner Dan Snyder supported the medical staff's decision to keep him out. Washington knows this is much more about the long game than a Week 17 win.

I need to clarify something from my press conference. Dr. West advised me that I was done for this game. Dan Snyder who was in the locker room supporting me, told me I've got to listen to the Doctor. Looking forward to getting back healthy for Skins Nation. #HTTR â Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) December 22, 2019

The Redskins currently find themselves in line for the No. 2 pick in the draft. Keenum provides a viable option if they want to shoot for a season-ending win over the Dallas Cowboys, but they'd be wise to keep Haskins on the sideline with an eye trained on 2020.