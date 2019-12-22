ATN Podcast: 2019 Week 16 recap

Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game from Week 16, including the Cowboys disintegrating in front of the Eagles (3:00), the Saints' win over the Titans (12:00) and a nailbiter between the Rams and 49ers (18:28). The Patriots defeated the Bills (34:12) and the Jets beat the Steelers (1:01:06) causing Gregg to pull out his playoff calculator. The Raiders technically still have a chance, much to Wess' dismay. (1:07:21).

LISTEN to the podcast here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play: