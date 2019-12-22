Plane issues delay Cowboys after loss to Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys' offense never really took off in their disappointing 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The same could be said for their flight back to Texas.

After dropping a critical game in Philadelphia, the 7-8 Cowboys could not board their flight home because their charter plane had mechanical issues, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. Dallas stayed in Philadelphia until the team can find another plane or wait for repairs.

The #Cowboys currently still on the buses at the Linc. No update on a new plane or the current one. They have been here for over an hour now. pic.twitter.com/Yk9Oy7uTEW â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2019

Slater reported at 10:45 p.m. ET that Dallas' buses were making their way from Lincoln Financial Field to the airport. Beat reporters who were on the team's charter tweeted that the Cowboys finally took off around 11:10 p.m. ET, well after their game ended.

As if Dallas' night couldn't get any worse... On a night when they could've clinched the division, the Cowboys instead handed control of the NFC East to the Eagles. Dallas now needs to beat the Redskins and needs Philly to lose to the Giants to scratch the postseason and secure a playoff game at home.

On Sunday night, the Cowboys needed more than a win and some help to even make it home.