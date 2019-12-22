NFL stats and records: Lamar Jackson bolsters MVP resume

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 16.

» With his 11th catch in the Saints' win over the Titans, wide receiver Michael Thomas surpassed Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison's record (143 receptions in 2002) for the most receptions in a single season in NFL history. Thomas added one additional catch after the record-breaker, furthering his dominance with 145 receptions so far this season.

» Redskins running back Adrian Peterson scored his 111th career rushing touchdown against the Giants, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Walter Payton (110) for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

» Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a record-breaking day in the Ravens' win over the Browns. With 238 passing yards and 103 rushing yards, he became the only player in NFL history with at least 3,000 passing yards and at least 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. Jackson's three passing touchdowns brought him to 36 this season, passing Vinny Testaverde (33 in 1996) for the most passing TDs in a single season in Ravens history.

» Larry Fitzgerald became the second player in NFL history with at least 17,000 career receiving yards. With 48 receiving yards in the Cardinals' win over the Seahawks, Fitzgerald (17,038) joined Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (22,895) in the 17,000-club.

» Miles Sanders racked up 79 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards in the Eagles' win over the Cowboys, bringing him to 766 rushing yards and 510 receiving yards this season. He is the fifth rookie since 2000 with at least 500 rush yards and at least 500 receiving yards in a season, joining Reggie Bush (2006), Giovani Bernard (2013), Alvin Kamara (2017) and Saquon Barkley (2018).

» With four receptions in the Eagles' win over the Cowboys, Zach Ertz (525) passed Jason Witten (523) for the most receptions by a tight end in their first seven seasons in NFL history.

» Saquon Barkley recorded a career-high 279 scrimmage yards in the Giants' win over the Redskins, the most scrimmage yards in a game in franchise history. He broke the previous record of 276 scrimmage yards, set by Tiki Barber in a Week 17, 2002 win over the Eagles.

» Daniel Jones had five passing touchdowns in the Giants' win over the Redskins. He is the fourth rookie since 1950 to throw five passing TDs in a single game, joining Deshaun Watson (2017), Jameis Winston (2015) and Matthew Stafford (2009). Jones also joins Stafford as the only rookies since at least 1950 with at least 300 passing yards and at least five passing TDs in a single game.

» Christian McCaffrey had 15 receptions against the Colts, bringing him to 109 receptions this season and setting a new NFL record for the most receptions by a running back in a single season. Whose record did he break? His own -- McCaffrey had 107 receptions in 2018. He also became the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions in two of his first three seasons. He joined Anquan Boldin (2003, 2005), Brandon Marshall (2007-2008) and Michael Thomas (2017-2018), making him the only running back to accomplish this feat.

» With two receiving TDs in the Ravens' win, Mark Andrews joined Hall of Famer Mike Ditka, Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham as the only tight ends in NFL history with at least 10 receiving TDs in at least one of their first two seasons.

» With a 49-yard rushing TD against the Saints, Titans rookie A.J. Brown scored his fourth offensive TD of at least 40 yards this season (three receiving TDs and one rushing TD). He is the youngest player to do so in Titans history.

» In Week 16, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins (320 pounds) and Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (315 pounds) became the fifth and sixth players, respectively, weighing at least 300 pounds to catch a receiving TD this season. That is the most receiving TDs by players weighing at least 300 pounds in a single season since at least 1995.

» T.J. Watt recorded a strip sack against the Jets, bringing him to career highs in sacks (14.0) and forced fumbles (seven) this season. He joins James Harrison in 2008 as the only Steelers players since 1982 (when sacks became an official stat) with at least 14.0 sacks and at least seven forced fumbles in a single season. Harrison was named Defensive Player of the Year that season.