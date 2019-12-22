Adrian Peterson passes Payton for 4th in rushing TDs

Adrian Peterson continues to run up the record books.

The Washington Redskins running back passed Walter Payton for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns on Sunday afternoon after scoring a one-yard TD in the fourth quarter of their 41-35 overtime loss to the New York Giants.

Peterson now has 111 rushing scores on his career. Above him on the all-time list are Marcus Allen (123), LaDainian Tomlinson (145) and Emmitt Smith (164), all of whom are Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Last week, Peterson tied Payton and passed Curtis Martin for fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing list. Only Smith has more rushing yards and touchdowns than Peterson.

Peterson finished the afternoon with 36 rushing yards and the touchdown on 15 carries -- and 820 rushing yards and five TDs on the season. A.D. is 180 yards from this second consecutive and ninth career 1,000-yard rushing season. The Redskins (3-12) close out the season at the Dallas Cowboys next week.