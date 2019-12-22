X-rays negative as Dwayne Haskins injures ankle

On a scramble to the left that ended with a Markus Golden sack, Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the hopeful future face of the franchise, went down off a high-low hit Sunday and remained on his back for some time. That's where his afternoon ended against the Giants.

Haskins left the field and was eventually carted off with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the Redskins' 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants.

Following the game, Haskins, whose left leg was in a boot, told the media he tried to return to the game, but Redskins owner Daniel Snyder told him not to return to action. A Redskins spokesperson later clarified that Snyder instructed Haskins to listen to the team's medical advice and did not directly say not go go back in, per ESPN.com.

"He was concerned and that meant a lot to me," Haskins said.

Haskins said X-rays were negative, but he would get an MRI.

"I want to play and if I can I will," Haskins said of his status for the season finale against the host Cowboys. "Just an ankle sprain."

Haskins was replaced by Case Keenum as the Redskins trailed the Giants in the third quarter by 14. Keenum did an admirable job in relief, going 16-of-22 for 158 yards and a touchdown.

With pressure coming, Haskins, scrambled to his left and was hit by a pair of Giants defenders -- one up around his shoulders and another down low on his legs.

The early exit came as Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was turning in one of the best games of his rookie season. Up to that point, he had tallied two first-half touchdown passes and a 143.2 rating with 133 yards on 12-of-15 passing.

"It started off hot, I was feeling it a little bit," Haskins said. "I was getting into a rhythm. When I get hot, I get hot."

Whether Haskins returns for the season's conclusion is an ongoing development, but he showed he's progressing on Sunday and his owner certainly bestowed upon him the concern and treatment of a franchise signal-caller.