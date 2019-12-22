Steelers bench 'Duck' Hodges for QB Mason Rudolph

Devlin Hodges' Sunday lasted all of three drives and two interceptions.

The Steelers are benching Hodges and replacing him with Mason Rudolph after falling behind by 10 points to the Jets in the second quarter of Sunday's game in New York.

Hodges exits having completed 7 of his 9 passing attempts for 53 yards, but the two he misfired on were both intercepted.

A week ago in a 17-10 loss to the Bills, Hodges had four interceptions.

Hodges previously replaced Rudolph after the latter struggled midseason.

Hodges' removal comes after throwing five interceptions over the last eight possessions of his starting reign. The other three drives were three-and-outs.

Rudolph struggled and was replaced by Hodges as the starter beginning in Week 13. It's a continuation of a starting-QB carousel for the Steelers, who lost Ben Roethlisberger to injury early in the season. From there, Rudolph took over, but was initially replaced when he was injured. Hodges filled in, Rudolph came back and on and on the Steelers' starting quarterback spot has gone round and round.

In another turn of misfortune for the Steelers, running back James Conner, who's been hampered by injuries throughout the season, is questionable to return with a thigh injury and left to the locker room.

The Steelers are vying for the sixth and last available AFC playoff spot.