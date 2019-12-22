Devlin Hodges benched, returns as Steelers fall to Jets

Devlin Hodges' start on Sunday lasted all of three drives and two interceptions. But after a mid-game benching, he returned in the second half of the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Jets.

The Steelers benched Hodges and replaced him with Mason Rudolph after falling behind by 10 points to the Jets in the second quarter of Sunday's game in New York. However, Rudolph sustained a left shoulder injury and was replaced by Hodges in the fourth quarter.

Hodges originally exited having completed 7 of his 9 passing attempts for 53 yards, but the two he misfired on were both intercepted.

Rudolph led the Steelers to come back and draw within a 13-10 deficit before he left with his injury. Hodges was unable to rally Pittsburgh as his fourth down heave fell in complete to JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Steelers' final drive of the game.

A week prior in a 17-10 loss to the Bills, Hodges had four interceptions.

Hodges previously replaced Rudolph after the latter struggled midseason.

Hodges' initial removal came after throwing five interceptions over the last eight possessions of his starting reign. The other three drives were three-and-outs.

Rudolph struggled and was replaced by Hodges as the starter beginning in Week 13. It's a continuation of a starting-QB carousel for the Steelers, who lost Ben Roethlisberger to injury early in the season. From there, Rudolph took over, but was initially replaced when he was injured. Hodges filled in, Rudolph came back and on and on the Steelers' starting quarterback spot has gone round and round.

In another turn of misfortune for the Steelers, running back James Conner, who's been hampered by injuries throughout the season, was ruled out with a thigh injury. Center Maurkice Pouncey later was carted off with a knee injury.

The 8-7 Steelers are vying for the sixth and last available AFC playoff spot.