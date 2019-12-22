Andrew Whitworth: 'My intention is to play' in 2020

Andrew Whitworth has been one of the league's best offensive tackles this decade. He'd like to keep playing in the next one.

The 38-year-old lineman told NFL Network's Michael Silver he wants to return for the 2020 season.

"My intention is to play football," Whitworth said. "We'll see if it works out."

Whitworth, who's been manning the left side for the Rams for the past three years, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He contemplated retirement following last year's Super Bowl run but ultimately opted to return. With Los Angeles already eliminated from the playoffs, Whitworth decided to make his intentions clear immediately. He wants to play next year.

While he might not still be his All-Pro self from a few years ago, the 14-year veteran remains a viable option and his current team doesn't have a replacement waiting in the wings. Don't be surprised if we see a Rams reunion.