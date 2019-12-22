Niners-Seahawks title bout flexed to 'SNF' finale

As the regular season approaches its conclusion, the final game is assured of being an important one.

The NFL announced Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers' trip to face the Seattle Seahawks for a Dec. 29 NFC West title game has been flexed to 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Following the 49ers' victory over the Rams on Saturday, they sit at 12-3, with the Seahawks (11-3) playing later on Sunday.

While both teams have clinched NFC playoff spots, the NFC West and playoff seeding -- including homefield advantage -- is still up for grabs. The Seahawks beat the 49ers in the season's first matchup between the two rivals, so another win would give Seattle any necessary tiebreaker, while San Francisco is guaranteed the conference's top seed with a win.

Thus, when Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners clash with Russell Wilson and Seahawks, there will be plenty at stake as the NFL closes the regular season with a bang.