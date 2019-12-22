No plans for Browns to trade away Odell Beckham

Among jokes about talks with Canadian Football League suitors on Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. said of his future with the Cleveland Browns: "I'm not going anywhere."

There was good reason for those remarks, as Browns general manager John Dorsey has told Beckham that the team does not plan to trade him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

The Browns don't want the talented receiver going anywhere and have no plans to trade him, Rapoport added.

Three seasons still remain on Beckham's current contract and he was obtained by the Browns via blockbuster trade with the Giants just this past offseason.

Still, speculation has run wild regarding Beckham's Browns future as of late with Cleveland struggling to a 6-8 record amid high expectations and Beckham (67 catches, 910 yards, two touchdowns) putting forth numbers far below what he's previously produced.

Nevertheless, the Browns have told Beckham he's not going anywhere.

Of course, that storyline will always come with the aside that Beckham heard that before from his previous team.