Titans RB Derrick Henry inactive against Saints

When Derrick Henry was listed as a full participant on Friday, all things seemed to be rolling in the right direction that he would play Sunday against the Saints.

However, on Saturday the Titans downgraded the power back to questionable and now Henry is officially inactive against New Orleans in the pivotal game for the Titans. NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported Sunday morning that Henry was not expected to play.

Dealing with a hamstring injury, Henry did not practice on Thursday, but brought about promise of a return when he returned to the practice field on Friday.

A week prior, the hamstring injury had Henry missing at practice leading up to Week 15, but he played nonetheless in a loss to the Houston Texans and had 21 carries for 86 yards.

Heading into Week 16, Henry was the NFL's second-leading rusher with 1,329 yards on an NFL-high 271 carries. Henry hasn't missed a game since his rookie season in 2016.

The Titans (8-6) are vying for the final AFC playoff spot with two games remaining.