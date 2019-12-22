Injuries: JuJu Smith-Schuster returning against Jets

With playoff hopes in the balance, the Steelers will have their No. 1 receiver back in the lineup today.

Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) is active and will play for the first time in five games on Sunday against the Jets.

Smith-Schuster last played in Week 11 in his team's 21-7 loss to the Browns in which he left the game injured.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 16 games:

» It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be missing a key weapon in their pivotal matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is not expected to play, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Agholor has missed the last two games with a knee injury. The USC product has 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season.

The Eagles (7-7) and Cowboys (7-7) will square off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. A Dallas victory would clinch the NFC East title for the Cowboys while a Philly win would give the Eagles the inside track to the division crown.

» Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) is expected to play against the Seahawks, a source tells Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.

» Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) has cleared the concussion protocol and is active to play against the Cleveland Browns.

» Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee), listed as questionable, is active to play against the Indianapolis Colts. However, linebacker Shaq Thompson (illness) is inactive.

» Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson may not come out as the starter, but is expected to get his full share of carries along with Bo Scarbrough against the Denver Broncos, a source tells Rapoport.

» Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle), listed as questionable, is active against the Atlanta Falcons, Rapoport reports.

» New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers. As expected, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is inactive.

» Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, defensive end Olivier Vernon and offensive lineman Kendall Lamm are inactive against the Ravens.

» Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is inactive against the Panthers today.

» Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is inactive against the Saints and, as expected, wide receiver Adam Humphries and cornerback Adoree' Jackson are inactive, as well.

» New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat is inactive against the Titans.

» As expected and as he has been all season, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is inactive against the Dolphins on Sunday.