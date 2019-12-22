Injuries: Eagles' Nelson Agholor not expected to play

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be missing a key weapon in their pivotal matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is not expected to play, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Agholor has missed the last two games with a knee injury. The USC product has 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season.

The Eagles (7-7) and Cowboys (7-7) will square off at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. A Dallas victory would clinch the NFC East title for the Cowboys while a Philly win would give the Eagles the inside track to the division crown.

Other news we're monitoring ahead of Sunday's Week 16 games:

» Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) is expected to play against the Seahawks, a source tells Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.

» Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Cleveland Browns, according to Rapoport.

» Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) is listed as questionable but is expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts, per Rapoport.

» Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson may not come out as the starter, but is expected to get his full share of carries along with Bo Scarbrough against the Denver Broncos, a source tells Rapoport.

» Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, Rapoport reports.