Vikings clinch NFC playoff berth; Rams eliminated

The Minnesota Vikings have officially clinched a spot in the 2019 postseason.

Following the Los Angeles Rams' heartbreaking 34-31 road loss to the 49ers (12-3) on Saturday night, the Vikings (10-4) have clinched a playoff berth in the NFC playoffs. Minnesota needed either a Rams' loss or tie to clinch.

The Rams (8-7) are now the first team since the 2016 Panthers and Broncos to miss the postseason the season following playing in the Super Bowl. Carolina went 15-1 in the regular season and fell to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 in 2015 before going 6-10 and finishing at the bottom of the NFC South in 2016. The Broncos, who went 12-4 in '15, followed their Super Bowl-winning season with a 9-7 record and third-place finish in the AFC West.

After blazing their way to a 13-3 record and a spot against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in 2018, L.A. could finish 2019 at either 8-8 or 9-7, their worst finish since the '16 campaign.