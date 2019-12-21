Roundup: Notable injuries from Saturday's NFL games

Julian Edelman is being evaluated for a head injury.

The Patriots wide receiver exited Saturday's game against the Bills in the third quarter following a collision with a Bills defender. Edelman was called for offensive pass interference on the play, nullifying a New England touchdown. After a visit to the medical tent, he headed to the Pats locker room.

Linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) are active.

During the first quarter of Saturday's game, McCourty aggravated his injury and was ruled questionable to return.

Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) has been ruled out against the Bills.

The full list of New England inactives is as follows: quarterback Cody Kessler, cornerback Jonathan Jones, running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive lineman Byron Cowart.

Bills defensive tackle Corey Liuget, who came into the weekend questionable with a knee injury, is active.

The full list of Buffalo inactives is as follows: running back T.J. Yeldon, safety Dean Marlowe, guard Ike Boettger, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, wide receiver Duke Williams, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Here is other news from Saturday:

» The Texans had running back Carlos Hyde for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers. Hyde came in questionable with an ankle injury.

Houston wide receiver Will Fuller did not return after suffering a groin injury in the first half.

» The Detroit Lions activated running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. He has not played since Week 7.

» 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) is active after missing Week 15 with a hamstring injury.

The full list of San Francisco inactives is as follows: quarterback C.J. Beathard, safety Jaquiski Tartt, running back Jeff Wilson, tight end Daniel Helm, defensive end Dee Ford, defensive lineman Julian Taylor and wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

» The Los Angeles Rams' plan for tonight game's against the 49ers is for Greg Zuerlein to kick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per source. Zuerelein is listed as questionable with a right quadriceps injury. The Rams had worked out Brett Maher, recently released by the Cowboys, on Thursday, Rapoport reported.

» Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Packers. Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) had a helmet for Saturday's practice and went through individual drills.

» Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (ankle) is questionable. Offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (elbow/triceps) is out.

» The Carolina Panthers announced on Saturday that they promoted offensive lineman Matt Kaskey from the practice squad and waived linebacker Ramik Wilson. For Sunday's game, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton is out with an illness and center Matt Paradis also is ill, but has no game designation.

» The Cleveland Browns promoted defensive end Robert McCray from their practice squad to the active roster.

» The Oakland Raiders announced they have signed guard Lester Cotton to the 53-man active roster and placed linebacker Marquel Lee (ankle) on injured reserve.

» Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris was fined $21,056 for a hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week.

» Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was fined $21,056 for roughing Raiders quaretrback Derek Carr last week.

» The Green Bay Packers signed offensive tackle John Leglue from the Saints' practice squad & placed T Yosh Nijman on injured reserve.