Roundup: Julian Edelman active to play Bills

As expected, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is active and set to play against the Bills this afternoon.

Linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) are also active.

The full list of New England inactives is as follows: quarterback Cody Kessler, cornerback Jonathan Jones, running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive lineman Byron Cowart.

Bills defensive tackle Corey Liuget, who came into the weekend questionable with a knee injury, is active.

The full list of Buffalo inactives is as follows: running back T.J. Yeldon, safety Dean Marlowe, guard Ike Boettger, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, wide receiver Duke Williams, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Here is other news from Saturday:

» The Houston Texans have running back Carlos Hyde for today's game against the Buccaneers. Hyde came in questionable with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Will Fuller, who was initially questionable to play because of a hamstring injury, was ruled out after suffering a groin injury in the first half.

» The Detroit Lions activated running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. He has not played since Week 7.

» The Los Angeles Rams' plan for tonight game's against the 49ers is for Greg Zuerlein to kick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per source. Zuerelein is listed as questionable with a right quadriceps injury. The Rams had worked out Brett Maher, recently released by the Cowboys, on Thursday, Rapoport reported.

» Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (chest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Packers. Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) had a helmet for Saturday's practice and went through individual drills.

» Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (ankle) is questionable. Offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (elbow/triceps) is out.

» The Carolina Panthers announced on Saturday that they promoted offensive lineman Matt Kaskey from the practice squad and waived linebacker Ramik Wilson. For Sunday's game, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton is out with an illness and center Matt Paradis also is ill, but has no game designation.

» The Cleveland Browns promoted defensive end Robert McCray from their practice squad to the active roster.