Roundup: Carlos Hyde, Will Fuller active for Texans

The Houston Texans will have running back Carlos Hyde and wide receiver Will Fuller for today's game against the Buccaneers.

Fuller was questionable with a hamstring injury and Hyde was questionable with an ankle injury.

The full list of Texans inactives are as follows: wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr., wide receiver Keke Coutee, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, linebacker Jacob Martin, linebacker Bernardrick McKinney, tight end Jordan Thomas and defensive end Joel Heath.

Here is other news from Saturday:

» Though he was questionable with a hand injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was expected to play Saturday and is active. Left tackle Donovan Smith is also active despite being questionable with a knee injury.

The list of full Bucs inactives is as follows: wide receiver Chris Godwin, linebacker Kahzin Daniels, guard Aaron Stinnie, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, tight end Jordan Leggett, tight end Tanner Hudson and defensive lineman Beau Allen.

» The Los Angeles Rams' plan for tonight game's against the 49ers is for Greg Zuerlein to kick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per source. Zuerelein is listed as questionable with a right quadriceps injury. The Rams had worked out Brett Maher, recently released by the Cowboys, on Thursday, Rapoport reported.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (chest) is not practicing against on Saturday, though running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) has a helmet on and went through individual drills.

» The Carolina Panthers announced on Saturday that they promoted offensive lineman Matt Kaskey from the practice squad and waived linebacker Ramik Wilson. For Sunday's game, defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton is out with an illness and center Matt Paradis also is ill, but has no game designation.