Week 16 injury report for this weekend's NFL games

Week 16 of the 2019 season is upon us.

Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for 15 games from this weekend.

Saturday

Houston Texans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Texans: OUT: LB Jacob Martin (knee), LB Benardrick McKinney (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (achilles), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Brennan Scarlett (achilles, shoulder)

Buccaneers: OUT: DT Beau Allen (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Tanner Hudson (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (ankle), C Ryan Jensen (elbow), T Donovan Smith (ankle, knee), QB Jameis Winston (right thumb, knee)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Bills: OUT: T Ty Nsekhe (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DT Corey Liuget (knee)

Patriots: OUT: CB Jonathan Jones (groin); QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), CB Jason McCourty (groin)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Rams: DOUBTFUL: CB Troy Hill (thumb); QUESTIONABLE: K Greg Zuerlein (right quadricep)

49ers: OUT: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow); QUESTIONABLE: G Mike Person (neck)

Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: LB Chris Board (concussion), T Ronnie Stanley (concussion)

Browns: QUESTIONABLE: RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck), T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Eric Murray (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), C JC Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee)

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts

Panthers:OUT: LB Marquis Haynes (knee), T Garrett McGhin (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (illness), WR Curtis Samuel (knee)

Colts: OUT: DT/DE Denico Autry (concussion), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: S Malik Hooker (hand)

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Bengals: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), G John Miller (concussion)

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: C/G Evan Boehm (ankle), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), FB Chandler Cox (shoulder), K Jason Sanders (illness), DT Zach Sieler (ankle)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons

Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE: WR D.J. Chark (ankle)

Falcons: OUT: G James Carpenter (concussion)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

Saints: OUT: LB Kiko Alonso (quadricep), S Vonn Bell (knee), G Larry Warford (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion), G Andrus Peat (forearm), CB Patrick Robinson (calf)

Titans: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot); QUESTIONABLE: DT Jeffery Simmons (knee)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins

Giants: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion)

Redskins: OUT: CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: S Landon Collins (Achilles)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

Steelers: No injuries listed.

Jets: DOUBTFUL: OL Tom Compton (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee); QUESTIONABLE: S Jamal Adams (ankle), DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), WR Robby Anderson (illness), OL Kelvin Beachum (ankles), CB Arthur Maulet (calf), DL Steve McLendon (knee/hip), CB Brian Poole (concussion/ankle), RB Bilal Powell (ankle), DL Quinnen Williams (neck)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Cardinals: QUESTIONABLE: WR Christian Kirk (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back), DT Caraun Reid (knee)

Seahawks: DOUBTFUL: S Quandre Diggs (ankle), DE Jadeveon Clowney (core); QUESTIONABLE: CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), T Duane Brown (biceps/knee)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Cowboys: OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck); QUESTIONABLE: CB C.J. Goodwin (thumb), WR Devin Smith (knee), LB Joe Thomas (knee)

Eagles: OUT: T Lane Johnson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), CB Avonte Maddox (knee)

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Lions: OUT: LB Christian Jones (shoulder), DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder), T Rick Wagner (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Devon Kennard (hamstring), RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs)

Broncos: OUT: DE Adam Gotsis (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), G Ron Leary (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: TE Noah Fant (shoulder/illness), DE Dre'Mont Jones (ankle), NT Kyle Peko (illness), G Dalton Risner (illness), DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle)

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Raiders: OUT: G Richie Incognito (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Marquel Lee (toe)

Chargers: DOUBTFUL: T Russell Okung (groin); QUESTIONABLE: RB Justin Jackson (hamstring)

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

Chiefs: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), G Andrew Wylie (illness/ankle/shoulder)

Bears: OUT: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Bobby Massie (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), DT Akiem Hicks (elbow)