Week 16 bold predictions: Titans upset Saints; Le'Veon Bell gets his revenge!

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 16:



Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew Le'Veon Bell shows out in revenge game This is the matchup we've been waiting for all season when Le'Veon Bell faces his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers . While with the Steelers from 2013 to '17, Bell led the league with 129 scrimmage yards per game (min. 30 games), but in his first season with the Jets , he's averaging 83.1 scrimmage yards per game. In fact, he has yet to register 100 rushing yards in a game -- until Sunday that is. Bell goes off against his former squad for his best game of the season by racking up at least 130 rush yards and two touchdowns.