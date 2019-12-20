Week 16 bold predictions: Titans upset Saints; Le'Veon Bell gets his revenge!

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 16:
Le'Veon Bell shows out in revenge gameThis is the matchup we've been waiting for all season when Le'Veon Bell faces his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. While with the Steelers from 2013 to '17, Bell led the league with 129 scrimmage yards per game (min. 30 games), but in his first season with the Jets, he's averaging 83.1 scrimmage yards per game. In fact, he has yet to register 100 rushing yards in a game -- until Sunday that is. Bell goes off against his former squad for his best game of the season by racking up at least 130 rush yards and two touchdowns.
Buffalo Bills don't commit a single turnover vs. top-ranked Pats DThe AFC East clash between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Saturday is bound to be a good one. In their first meeting in Week 4, the Patriots came out victorious by a narrow 16-10 margin. This weekend's contest will likely be decided by one thing: turnovers. The Patriots' defense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL in several metrics, leads the league in turnovers with 36, and holding onto the ball is something Josh Allen and the Bills' offense has struggled to do at times. Allen has fumbled the ball 14 times this season but only four were lost. This weekend, though, the Bills won't commit a single turnover against Bill Belichick's vaunted unit, which is ultimately enough to lead them to victory.
Young RBs take note! Ravens, Browns put on a rushing clinicSunday's Ravens- Browns game features the top-ranked rushing offense and the league's top rusher. The Ravens' rushing attack that features Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram has been one of the most exciting units to watch this season. Jackson already broke Mike Vick's QB rushing record, and the Ravens rushing unit is on pace to break the NFL's single-season rushing record (1978 Patriots, 3,165 yards). On the opposite sideline Sunday will be Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, who leads the league in rushing yards with 1,408. What I'm saying is, expect a TON of carries in this game. My guess is these two teams will combine for 350 rush yards.
Titans earn upset win over red-hot SaintsWith so much riding on Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, who are fighting for their own standing in the NFC playoffs, the Titans have zero room for error. Since Week 7, when Ryan Tannehill took over as the starter, the Titans' offense ranks in the top five in several categories, including first in red zone TD percentage (84.6). This trend continues against the red-hot Saints, and Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry (if he plays) lead the Titans' upset victory over the Saints, making the playoff picture slightly more complicated.
Gang Green's defense shuts down Steelers, Duck HodgesAfter stumbling last week against the Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Devlin Hodges need to play well Sunday against the New York Jets. Standing in the way is the Jets' defense -- a unit that has been streaky in 2019. Unfortunately for the Steelers, Gang Green comes to play and scores more points on defense than the Steelers do on offense.