Week 16 bold predictions: Titans upset Saints; Le'Veon Bell gets his revenge!

Buffalo Bills don't commit a single turnover vs. top-ranked Pats D

The AFC East clash between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Saturday is bound to be a good one. In their first meeting in Week 4, the Patriots came out victorious by a narrow 16-10 margin. This weekend's contest will likely be decided by one thing: turnovers. The Patriots ' defense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL in several metrics, leads the league in turnovers with 36, and holding onto the ball is something Josh Allen and the Bills ' offense has struggled to do at times. Allen has fumbled the ball 14 times this season but only four were lost. This weekend, though, the Bills won't commit a single turnover against Bill Belichick's vaunted unit, which is ultimately enough to lead them to victory.