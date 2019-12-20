Injuries: Dak Prescott to 'be pretty limited' in practice

The Dallas Cowboys continue not to push Dak Prescott in practice this week.

Coach Jason Garrett said Friday that the quarterback wouldn't throw much in practice today.

"He'll be pretty limited. If he throws, it won't be much," Garrett said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "...We'll just take it day by day and see what he's able to do today."

Taking it easy with Prescott's injured right shoulder continues a trend for Dallas this week. The QB was also listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys have remained confident the signal-caller would be good to go for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the NFC East title on the line this week, the Cowboys want to make sure Prescott can throw Sunday, not Friday.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring:

» New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will be limited in practice Friday a day after he was a non-participant due to illness, coach Adam Gase announced on Friday. Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) will not practice for a third straight day.

» Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Colts. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (illness) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) questionable.

» New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to play Saturday against the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Edelman is officially listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries.

» Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he expects wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) to play Sunday against the Falcons. Chark is listed as questionable.

» Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full participant Friday and is off the injury report, Rapoport reported. Smith-Schuster, who's missed the past four games, said he'll still be a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Jets, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.

Tight end Vance McDonald has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday, the team announced.

» Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints. Running back Derrick Henry (hamstring) returned to practice after sitting out Thursday and does not have a game designation. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (knee) is questionable after sitting out Friday.

» Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (knee), right tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (back) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

» Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins (Achilles) was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants. Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring) is doubtful.

» Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (elbow) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

» The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed guard James Carpenter (concussion) on injured reserve and signed guard Sean Harlow to the 53-man roster.

» Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and linebacker Chris Board (concussion) were each full participants on Friday, but are listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Browns.

» Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder), offensive lineman Richie Incognito (ankle) and linebacker Marquel Lee (toe) are out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.