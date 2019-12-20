Garrett: Dak Prescott will 'be pretty limited' in practice

The Dallas Cowboys continue not to push Dak Prescott in practice this week.

Coach Jason Garrett said Friday that the quarterback wouldn't throw much in practice today.

"He'll be pretty limited. If he throws, it won't be much," Garrett said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "...We'll just take it day by day and see what he's able to do today."

Taking it easy with Prescott's injured right shoulder continues a trend for Dallas this week. The QB was also listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys have remained confident the signal-caller would be good to go for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the NFC East title on the line this week, the Cowboys want to make sure Prescott can throw Sunday, not Friday.