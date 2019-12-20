Kameron Kelly arrested for threats; released by Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie safety Kameron Kelly was arrested early Friday outside of Mario's Southside Saloon bar in Pittsburgh on two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest, according to a Police Criminal Complaint from the Commonwealth of Pennysylvania and an arrest report obtained by NFL Network.

The Steelers have announced that they released Kelly and promoted safety Marcus Allen to replace him on the roster.

Per the report, a police officer working a secondary employment detail was notified of a disorderly male that needed to be removed from the establishment. As the officer approached the male, who was later identified as Kelly, Kelly became confrontational and said he was not leaving.

After Kelly was escorted outside the premises, he attempted to come back into the bar and the officer was also made aware that Kelly had threatened to knock out an employee after Kelly's music selection had been skipped on the jukebox.

According to the report, the arresting officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman, who began arguing with the officer. Kelly then told the officer the woman was "his girl" and pushed his chest into the officer's and threatened him. The officer then attempted to take Kelly into custody and Kelly resisted.

During an ensuing struggle, Kelly was punched in the face by an officer multiple times, per the report. He suffered a "busted lip," per the report, and was transported to UPMC Mercy by officers. Thereafter he was taken to Allegheny County Jail.

The 23-year-old Kelly was an undrafted free agent signed by the Cowboys in 2018, but was released. After a stint in the Alliance of American Football, he was signed by the Steelers in April. This season, he started in Week 1 and tallied seven tackles and 70 defensive snaps, but since then, though he played in 14 games this season, his combined defensive snaps didn't match his tally in the first week. For the year, he tallied 15 tackles.