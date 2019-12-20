Eagles' Pederson: Cowboys have 'our number recently'

Doug Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles have two playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in their first four years together.

What they don't have much of is wins over their bitter rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Pederson acknowledged this stinging reality Friday when speaking to reporters ahead of their much-anticipated rematch with, you guessed it, the Cowboys.

"The Cowboys have been a team we've struggled with," Pederson admitted, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We've just got to continue to work and try to overcome it. They've had our number recently and really since my time in Philly. Hopefully we can turn things around."

In Philadelphia's seven meetings with Dallas since Pederson became coach, the Eagles have won just two of those contests. One was meaningless, coming at the end of a 7-9 campaign, and the other was a dominant performance in the following season that preceded Carson Wentz's year-ending knee injury.

In fact, when the two teams met a second time that season, Dallas won an ugly, grind-it-out game, 6-0.

That year, the Eagles made an unlikely run to the Super Bowl behind the leadership of Wentz replacement Nick Foles, so maybe late-season losses to Dallas aren't so bad after all.

Who are we kidding? We've all seen the same clip of the bearded Eagles fan shouting into the NFL Films camera, "Dallas, we hate you!" We know how much this game means to both sides. And we also know that if these Eagles don't beat the Cowboys, their playoff chances will evaporate into the frosty Philadelphia air.

Perhaps it's fitting that Harold Carmichael, longtime Eagles star receiver who finished his career with two final games played -- gasp! -- as a Cowboy, finally saw his name on the list of Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists this week.

We'll see just how interesting this underwhelming (but somehow still exciting) NFC East race becomes by Sunday evening.