Roundup: Bucs' Chris Godwin ruled out vs. Texans

As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter Saturday's game against the Houston Texans shorthanded at receiver.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians officially ruled out Chris Godwin due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 15. Tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (ankle) also won't play.

Godwin joins wideouts Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, both who landed on IR, out of action this week. Given the Bucs are out of the playoff hunt, Tampa could decide to shut Godwin down for Week 17 as well. If it's the end of the 2019 campaign for the breakout star, he'll have compiled 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine TDs, justifying Arians' offseason hype for the third-year Penn State product.

With Godwin, Evans and Miller all out, former Baltimore first-round pick Breshad Perriman, who popped off with three TDs last week, will be Jameis Winston's top receiver. Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman, a former AAF player, figure to be next in line for a suddenly thin receiver group.

Expect Winston to target his tight ends and running backs plenty in Saturday's matchup against Houston on NFL Network, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday:

» Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to throw much during Thursday's practice as he battles a shoulder injury, per Jason Garrett. Prescott was limited Wednesday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to resume practicing after missing Wednesday's practice with an eye injury. Garrett told reporters that Smith is able to see some out of his right eye after it would not open Wednesday, and he will wear a visor during practice.

» Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is unlikely to play Monday night against the Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

» Carolina Panthers interim head coach Perry Fewell announced that rookie quarterback Will Grier will start this Sunday vs. the Colts. Kyle Allen had started the past 12 games for Carolina following Cam Newton's foot injury.