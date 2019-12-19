Jerry Jones 'not worried about' Dak Prescott's injury

Dak Prescott continues to deal with a shoulder injury, but no one in Dallas seems concerned about the quarterback possibly missing Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with the NFC East on the line.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones underscored his confidence Prescott will be fine Sunday during his radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, noting he's "not worried about" the quarterback.

"I'm totally convinced that he'll be in top form, and we've got to have him in top form, and he will be in top form," Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "...I think we're in good shape."

Coach Jason Garrett said Prescott will continue to rest the banged-up shoulder in Thursday's practice.

"He probably won't throw it very much today," Garrett said. "I think rest is probably the best thing for him. ... He's progressing, but he hasn't really tested it that much, though."

With the division title in sight, the Cowboys will give their starting QB as much respite as he requires before Sunday arrives. Barring an unforeseen setback, no one expects Dak to miss Eagles Week.