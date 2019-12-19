Dak Prescott on shoulder: 'I'll be good to go Sunday'

Dak Prescott continues to deal with a shoulder injury, but no one in Dallas seems concerned about the quarterback possibly missing Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with the NFC East on the line -- including Dak himself.

Prescott told reporters following Thursday's practice that he will be playing Sunday as the Cowboys try to clinch a playing spot, though he might not throw until Saturday or the day of the game, per The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I'm getting better," Prescott said, via The Athletic. "It's all improving. I'll be good to go Sunday."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones underscored his confidence Prescott will be fine Sunday during his radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, noting he's "not worried about" the quarterback.

"I'm totally convinced that he'll be in top form, and we've got to have him in top form, and he will be in top form," Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "...I think we're in good shape."

Coach Jason Garrett said earlier Thursday that Prescott would continue to rest the banged-up shoulder in Thursday's practice.

"He probably won't throw it very much today," Garrett said. "I think rest is probably the best thing for him. ... He's progressing, but he hasn't really tested it that much, though."

Prescott, who again was listed as a limited participant, said that he did some movement during practice Thursday despite "nagging" pain, according to USA Today.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport followed up Garrett's report by underlining the importance of Friday's practice, saying on NFL Now, "The Cowboys believe he is sore but should be O.K. Clearly, though, tomorrow's going to be a big day assuming that Dak Prescott finally throws."

With the division title in sight, the Cowboys will give their starting QB as much respite as he requires before Sunday arrives. Barring an unforeseen setback, no one expects Dak to miss Eagles Week.