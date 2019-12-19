Haskins: 'I throw up' watching NFL debut vs. Giants

Dwayne Haskins doesn't like to be reminded of his NFL debut.

The Washington Redskins quarterback took over in relief of Case Keenum in Week 4 against the New York Giants, and completed 9-of-17 passes for 107 yards and three awful INTs and took two sacks.

"I throw up watching that film," Haskins said on Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. "I don't like watching that tape. That's a totally different guy."

The puke-worthy performance was enough for the Redskins to keep him on the bench the next four games before interim coach Bill Callahan finally decided to give the rookie the starting gig in Week 9.

After several gruesome outings to open, Haskins has improved, showing flashes of development that should buoy his 2020 outlook. While he gets rattled in the pocket, the past few weeks, the rookie has been quicker with his decision making, less reluctant to fire the ball into tight spaces, and had fewer wayward passes.

"It's just I'm a whole different player than I was back then, and that's just something that I feel watching that tape is not me and it wasn't me out there," Haskins said. "You want to look at it and be like, 'That's what I messed up on,' and move on from it. I don't mind watching it. I just prefer to watch something else."

Haskins' shoddy footwork remains an issue, as is his prosperity to walk into sacks, and he owns the lowest passer rating in the NFL among QBs with 150-plus attempts (70.2), but his big arm is NFL-caliber and as he gains rapport with receivers, the light has beginning to gradually fade on.

Sunday's matchup with the Giants will offer Haskins a chance to prove how much he's grown and the potential for the future against a team that made him look terrible the first time around.