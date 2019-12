Dave Dameshek is joined in the Stage 5 set alongside Matt "Money" Smith & Handsome Hank before the Week 16 games! Shek first tells his annual Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer story (6:40) and then they get into Fresh Takes of the week, including where Drew Brees ranks all-time in the Super Bowl era (13:17). After that, the guys make their Red Challenge Flag picks for Week 16 (33:25).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play