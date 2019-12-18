Odell Beckham jokes he's told CFL teams to acquire him

It's nearly Christmas, which means plenty of children will be awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus and the merriment of the gifts the mythological figure brings.

Come get me, the presents plead to the eager kids.

Yes, we're going there with this. Since that three-word phrase is asked about on a now-daily basis, it's about time we start poking fun at it.

That's what Odell Beckham Jr. did during his media availability Wednesday, joking that he's also asked teams north of the border to acquire him.

"I've been talking to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts, you know a couple Canadian league teams that I'm also trying to get traded to, so it's been great conversations," Beckham said. "It's just, it's done, it's old. I'm not going anywhere. I'll be here and we'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave.

"The Steelers, I heard that Jarvis wanted to go to the Cardinals. All these people, it's just easy to talk about. It's a cop-out, I feel like. It's an easy thing to do and cause a little controversy and a little friction."

There's plenty of friction surrounding these Browns, who are only still alive by the thinnest of margins. Beckham was talking about what ifs Wednesday, a sign that these players are well aware of the opportunity that has all but passed them by in 2019, and not without almost weekly drama.

He did utter a line familiar to what his former general manager in New York said about him last offseason.

"I didn't buy a house here to sell it," Beckham said.

The Browns proved that acquiring high-level receiving talent isn't a fix-all for other issues elsewhere. They might need to sell surplus stock in order to fill needs at other positions.

Whether that includes moving Beckham remains to be seen. It's almost guaranteed this isn't the last we'll hear of it.