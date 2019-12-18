Roundup: Eagles place Kamu Grugier-Hill (back) on IR

A season defined by injuries for the Philadelphia Eagles continued.

The team announced Wednesday that linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was placed on injured reserve and will undergo surgery.

"Following Sunday's game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team physicians. On Monday afternoon, an MRI confirmed a lower lumbar disc herniation. After consulting with the team's spine surgeon, the decision was made to proceed with surgery," the team said in a statement.

Thus ends an injury-plagued season for Grugier-Hill, who missed the first three games of the season with a knee injury, and suffered a concussion in Week 14.

KGH's season ends with 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in 10 games, with six starts. He is set to be a free agent.

The injury is the latest blow to the Eagles ahead of their bout with the Dallas Cowboys this week with the NFC East title on the line. In their previous meeting, the Cowboys bowled over a Philly defense that was plagued with missed tackles. Now the Eagles will have to try to corral Ezekiel Elliot & Co. without one of their top linebackers.

Other injury news we're monitoring around the league:

» New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (neck) will be limited in practice Wednesday. Offensive lineman Tom Compton won't practice today due to a calf injury.

» The Chicago Bears officially placed Danny Trevathan on injured reserve with an elbow injury. The team promoted defensive back Michael Joseph from the practice squad to the active roster.

» Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Chris Board have been cleared from concussion protocol.