Fitzpatrick, Tunsil named to Pro Bowl; Fins shutout

The Miami Dolphins were one of two teams shut out of the Pro Bowl voting, announced Tuesday.

Two of their former players jettisoned this year, however, did make the roster.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were elected as Pro Bowl starters, as noted by the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins can take solace in that at least they got valuable picks in return for the stars they traded away. Miami received two first-round picks back from Houston in the Tunsil deal, which also sent receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans. The Dolphins also got a first-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for Fitzpatrick.

Moves to jettison quality players for unknown commodities always comes with risk. Unquestionably, each Tunsil and Fitzpatrick helped their teams win games this season, which lowered the value of those picks Miami received.

Frankly, with no Pro Bowlers to speak of, and a roster constantly churning, it's a wonder that coach Brian Flores has coaxed three wins out of this crew, especially after the disastrous start to the season.

The pressure is now on the team's front office to replace those Pro Bowlers traded away with equal talent. Given the history of the draft, it's easier said than accomplished.

The New York Giants were the only other franchise not to earn a Pro Bowler on the initial rosters.