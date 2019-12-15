Neil Reynolds' Week 16 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds returns with his 'Pre-Week 16 Power Rankings'. Watch Neil every Sunday LIVE on Sky Sports at 6pm.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens put up another 40-point game and rushed for more than 200 in defeating the New York Jets in Week 15... and we barely batted an eyelid. We simply expect that kind of performance out of this Lamar Jackson-inspired team week in and week out. That is a mighty high bar.

2. San Francisco 49ers

I'm not knocking the Niners too hard for their last-second loss to Atlanta. Sure, they may have overlooked the Falcons just a little bit, but this team is also banged up and needs to rest some guys. Two wins to end the year and this is the NFC's number one seed.

3. New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is the poster boy for preparation and dedication and he certainly deserved his moment in the sun on Monday Night Football as he set the NFL's new passing touchdowns record against Indianapolis, taking the total to 541. Is one more Super Bowl win in Brees' story?

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs put up a very impressive offensive display in the snow at Arrowhead Stadium, racking up 419 total yards. But it was also Kansas City's defense that garnered praise during the defeat of Denver. That side of the ball is really coming around as the playoffs approach.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle improved to 5-0 in the eastern time zone with Sunday's win over Carolina and this team is built to travel as the Hawks rushed for 154 yards and two scores. Russell Wilson's MVP talk has cooled off a little but make no mistake, he is still playing at a very high level.

6. Green Bay Packers

The Packers may be 11-3 on the year but my worries about their offense remain. There is just too much inconsistency at the wide receiver position and I think that is leading towards Aaron Rodgers hanging on to the ball for too long. This team has yet to show it can be truly elite.

7. New England Patriots

Tom Brady was under five yards per pass attempt against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals last weekend and there were far too many screens and check downs. Where are the big playmakers at the wide receiver position? No WR had more than two catches or 15 yards on Sunday.

8. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's defense is for real as they proved in taking Devlin 'Duck' Hodges apart on Sunday Night Football. I think this unit can give Tom Brady absolute fits in Week 16. The division may yet be beyond them, but this Bills team more than deserves to be in the playoffs.

9. Minnesota Vikings

The injury to Dalvin Cook's shoulder is a real worry as a Week 16 clash with Green Bay looms large. That is going to be a game in which Kirk Cousins - who has been largely excellent in 2019 - will have to step up big. I fancy the Vikings at home in a big spot.

10. Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins proved too much for the Tennessee Titans to handle on Sunday evening but can the Texans keep it going and find some much-needed consistency at the business end of this season? That remains to be seen.

11. Tennessee Titans

The Titans went toe to toe with Houston but were undone in big moments - a blocked field goal, a failed fake punt and a costly interception that led to a 14-point swing. Tidy those errors up and the Titans can win the re-match. But for that to matter, they need to beat New Orleans on Sunday.

12. Dallas Cowboys

That was more like it from the Cowboys on Sunday during their 44-21 defeat of the Los Angeles Rams. They flew to the football on defense and rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard enjoying big days.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh's outstanding defense has been one of the stories of this 2019 campaign but I just don't think they have enough offensive firepower to make any significant noise if they do manage to scrape into the AFC playoffs.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are not many teams hotter than Bruce Arians' Bucs heading into Week 16. Tampa Bay have won four in a row and Jameis Winston is making mistakes but also throwing for 450+ in back to back weeks (first QB in NFL history to do that). This team is scoring points for fun in December.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz was in inspirational form against Washington when you consider his lack of options at wide receiver. And the young running back combination of Miles Sanders and Boston Scott is becoming more influential as the season rolls on.

16. Los Angeles Rams

That was a massively disappointing showing in Dallas as the Rams were bullied on both sides of the ball, Jared Goff got banged up and the running game which had shown signs of life completely disappeared.

17. Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 334 yards in Green Bay on Sunday but there were also two interceptions on his resume and the progress we expected from him has simply not been there in 2019. The defense was also sub-par against GB and didn't get enough heat on Aaron Rodgers.

18. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have won four of their last six - and two in a row - since their bye week and they have a chance to take their winning streak to three games at home to Jacksonville on Sunday. It's all about Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, for me. Can they save Dan Quinn's job?

19. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield was the poster boy of the 2018 NFL Draft while his opponent this weekend, Lamar Jackson, was something of an afterthought as the 32nd overall pick. Just look at them now. What a difference a year can make in the NFL.

20. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have plummeted out of the playoff race with four straight losses in which they have conceded an average of more than 30 points per game. They do have a chance to salvage some pride at home to Carolina but it would be worth little more than that at this stage of the year.

21. Oakland Raiders

After Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, heartbroken Raiders fans not-so-politely told Derek Carr to go away. Well, the phrase definitely ended in 'off.' The Raiders'management will be more subtle but they could deliver the same message during the offseason.

22. Denver Broncos

Drew Lock crashed back down to earth in the snow at Arrowhead Stadium last weekend. A home game on Sunday against a Detroit team that has lost seven straight could be the perfect medicine for the rookie quarterback.

23. Arizona Cardinals

It was encouraging how hard the Cardinals played for head coach Kliff Kingsbury during Sunday's one-sided win over the Cleveland Browns. Kenyan Drake was a very nice mid-season pickup who could have a decent year in 2020 after being in the system for a little longer.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

It feels like the end is coming for Philip Rivers and his association with the Chargers. In the final year of his contract, Rivers has lost his arm strength and has tossed up 18 interceptions - second-most in the NFL. He may wish to hang on, but the Chargers need to move on.

25. New York Jets

Let's end all this talk about Adam Gase being some kind of quarterback-whispering offensive guru. The Jets rank 31st on offense and what has Gase done to dramatically improve Sam Darnold? Gase benefited from having once worked in the same room as Peyton Manning and that's that.

26. Washington Redskins

Adrian Peterson continues to keep Father Time at bay and Washington have followed up two successive wins with solid and competitive efforts in losses to Green Bay and Philadelphia. There has not been a mass quitting on the field in Washington.

27. Carolina Panthers

So long, Kyle Allen. We hardly knew you. The interceptions and mistakes have just piled up for this young passer since he learned he might have a shot at the long-term QB job in Charlotte. It';s not all on Allen, though. The defense is ranked 26th in the NFL and 30th against the run.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

There are long periods of sub-par play, for sure, but there is just something about Gardner Minshew which makes you want to take a longer look at him at quarterback. He has that 'it' factor that is possessed by so many of the game's greats. He is fun to watch.

29. New York Giants

Eli Manning had an up and down day but enjoyed a winning farewell in New York. But of greater note and importance when it comes to the future was the fact that Saquon Barkley enjoyed his first 100-yard rushing day since Week 2.

30. Miami Dolphins

When Ryan Fitzpatrick becomes your leading rusher for the season on a Week 15 scramble against the New York Giants, you know your ground attack is in trouble. Miami play with spirit - epitomised by Fitzmagic himself - but they simply lack the horses to win many games.

31. Detroit Lions

There is not much to get excited about as the Lions play out a meaningless slate. But should Matt Patricia be kept on as the head coach in 2020? It has not been pretty but I think I would like to see him get one more season with a fully-healthy Matthew Stafford at the helm.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals can climb out of this particular basement with a win over the Dolphins this weekend and that could very well happen if they lean on Joe Mixon in the backfield and a defense that kept Brady in check for long periods of time on Sunday.