Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees among Players of the Week

Below are the Players of the Week for Week 15 of the 2019 season:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Thursday night throttling of the New York Jets in a 42-21 win. The MVP favorite completed 65.2 percent of his passes for just 212 yards but tossed five touchdown passes and finished with a 134.4 passer rating. Jackson's five-TD outing was his third of the season. The signal-caller added 86 yards on the ground on eight carries, as well, passing Michael Vick for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback (1,103). This is Jackson's fifth Offensive Player of the Week honor of the year and his fourth in his last seven games. Truly Lamar-velous.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his record-breaking evening in a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Brees threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns against Indy, passing Peyton Manning for most career passing touchdowns in NFL history (541). The Saints thrower also completed 29 of his 30 passes for a single-game record 96.7 completion percentage. This is Brees' 25th career Player of the Week honor, but his first this season and his first since Week 5, 2018.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his role in beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 17-10, on Sunday night. White picked off Devlin Hodges twice and recorded four tackles, including one for loss, in the victory. The Bills CB enters Week 16 tied for the league lead in interceptions (6). This is White's second Defensive Player of the Week honor this season and of his career (Week 7).

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play in Arizona's 38-24 win over the Cleveland Browns. Peterson recorded an interception of Baker Mayfield, three passes defensed and seven tackles. This is only Peterson's third Defensive Player of the Week honor and fifth POTW honor of his decorated career, and his first since Week 10, 2014.

Houston Texans defensive end Angelo Blackson was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his role in Houston's division-salvaging 24-21 win over the Tennessee Titans. Blackson, a fifth-year pro, blocked a Titans field goal attempt on their first drive of the game, thwarting an early opportunity for Tennessee to score. This is Blackson's first-ever NFL honor.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his kicking prowess in Minnesota's 39-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bailey was responsible for 15 of Minnesota's 39 points, hitting all four of his field goals (26, 44, 38, 27) and three of his point-after attempts. This is Bailey's third Special Teams POTW award this season and the sixth of his career.