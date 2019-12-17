Roundup: Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on IR

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn will return to Detroit in 2020. That's also the next time Matthew Stafford will play football.

The Lions announced Tuesday that Stafford, who's missed the past six games with back and hip injuries, has been placed on injured reserve. The move officially ends a frustrating season for the franchise QB as he participated in just eight games, his fewest since 2010.

Stafford threw for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions, while recording career highs in yards per attempt (8.6), yards per completion (13.4) and passer rating (106.0). Detroit has lost all six games since Stafford went down.

In other news around the league:

» The New York Giants placed tight end Evan Engram (foot) on injured reserve. Engram appeared in just eight games this season, catching 44 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

» The Falcons placed defensive end Takk McKinley on injured reserve. McKinley injured his shoulder this past weekend against the 49ers. In a corresponding move, Atlanta signed defensive end Austin Larkin to the 53-man roster.

» The Texans held a walkthrough in advance of Saturday's game against the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) and linebacker Brennan Scarlett (Achilles, shoulder) were listed as limited in Houston's injury report estimation.

» The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) on injured reserve. The rookie started eight games but has been out since Week 13.

» San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said cornerbacks Richard Sherman (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (concussion) will be full participants in Tuesday's walkthrough.

» The Washington Redskins placed guard Brandon Scherff (elbow) on injured reserve.

» The Dallas Cowboys signed linebacker Malcolm Smith. The former Super Bowl MVP appeared in two games for the Jaguars this season before being released in November.