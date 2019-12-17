Broncos CB Kareem Jackson suspended two games

Denver will finish its 2019 campaign without one of its starting defensive backs.

Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson was suspended two games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. His suspension stems from a DUI arrest from September, the Broncos said in a statement.

"Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19. He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization," the organization said.

"There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment. Under the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, he has been suspended for the Broncos' final two games of the 2019 season."

In his first year with Denver after nine seasons with the Houston Texans, Jackson, 31, has started all 13 of the Broncos' games and is just a week removed from winning his first career Defensive Player of the Week award. Jackson logged 803 defensive snaps for Denver, third-most on the team, recorded two picks and a forced fumble and scored one defensive touchdown this season.

Jackson, who signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Broncos this offseason, has two years remaining on his contract in Denver.

Already out of playoff contention, the 5-9 Broncos close out at home against the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.