2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season (Click here to see the full NFL playoff picture):

AFC

CLINCHED:

Baltimore Ravens - AFC North division

Kansas City Chiefs - AFC West division

Buffalo Bills - playoff berth

New England Patriots - playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-2) (at Cleveland (6-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches a first-round bye with:

1) BAL win or tie OR

2) KC loss or tie OR

3) NE loss

Baltimore clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) BAL win OR

2) BAL tie + NE loss or tie OR

3) KC loss or tie + NE loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3) (vs. Buffalo (10-4), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFL Network)

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + KC loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + KC loss

HOUSTON TEXANS (9-5) (at Tampa Bay (7-7), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFL Network)

Houston clinches AFC South division with:

1) HOU win OR

2) HOU tie + TEN tie OR

3) TEN loss

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:

1) HOU tie + PIT tie OR

2) PIT loss

NFC

CLINCHED:

New Orleans Saints - NFC South division

Green Bay Packers - playoff berth

San Francisco 49ers - playoff berth

Seattle Seahawks - playoff berth

GREEN BAY PACKERS (11-3) (at Minnesota (10-4), Monday, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division with:

1) GB win or tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (7-7) (at Philadelphia (7-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division with:

1) DAL win

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-4) (vs. Green Bay (11-3), Monday, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

1) MIN win or tie OR

2) LAR loss or tie