2019 NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season (Click here to see the full NFL playoff picture):
AFC
CLINCHED:
Baltimore Ravens - AFC North division
Kansas City Chiefs - AFC West division
Buffalo Bills - playoff berth
New England Patriots - playoff berth
BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-2) (at Cleveland (6-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Baltimore clinches a first-round bye with:
1) BAL win or tie OR
2) KC loss or tie OR
3) NE loss
Baltimore clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1) BAL win OR
2) BAL tie + NE loss or tie OR
3) KC loss or tie + NE loss
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3) (vs. Buffalo (10-4), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFL Network)
New England clinches AFC East division with:
1) NE win or tie
New England clinches a first-round bye with:
1) NE win + KC loss or tie OR
2) NE tie + KC loss
HOUSTON TEXANS (9-5) (at Tampa Bay (7-7), Saturday, 1:00 PM ET, NFL Network)
Houston clinches AFC South division with:
1) HOU win OR
2) HOU tie + TEN tie OR
3) TEN loss
Houston clinches a playoff berth with:
1) HOU tie + PIT tie OR
2) PIT loss
NFC
CLINCHED:
New Orleans Saints - NFC South division
Green Bay Packers - playoff berth
San Francisco 49ers - playoff berth
Seattle Seahawks - playoff berth
GREEN BAY PACKERS (11-3) (at Minnesota (10-4), Monday, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)
Green Bay clinches NFC North division with:
1) GB win or tie
DALLAS COWBOYS (7-7) (at Philadelphia (7-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches NFC East division with:
1) DAL win
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-4) (vs. Green Bay (11-3), Monday, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
1) MIN win or tie OR
2) LAR loss or tie